Road resurfacing a go in Henry County

With the help of nearly $2 million in federal funds, the Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Aug. 3 meeting to move forward with resurfacing of Jonesboro Road. The board agreed to a $2,436,000 contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation that is “an 80/20 federal/county matching project,” according to a staff report.
The county will be responsible for $487,200 in matching funds which are available in the DOT budget. In a separate motion, the commissioners approved a $2,426,000 contract with C.W. Matthews Inc. to resurface Jonesboro Road from Mount Olive Road to the Clayton County line. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.