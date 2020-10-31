Road repair project begins on I-75 in Henry County

The northernmost stretch of I-75 in Henry County is the site of a concrete rehabilitation project that began Oct. 28 and is expected to be finished next summer. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, crews are working to replace and rehab six miles of roadway in Henry and Clayton counties, from just south of the Hwy. 54 interchange in Morrow (Exit 233) to just south of the Walt Stephens Road overpass in Stockbridge.
The work will be done seven nights a week in overnight shifts, weather permitting, and will continue into the morning hours in the southbound lanes. There will be scheduled lane closures to protect work crews as well as motorists. To receive real-time information on work status and traffic conditions, visit 511ga.org or download the Georgia 511 app.