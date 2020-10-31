X

Road project design deals approved by Henry board

Four road improvement projects are getting underway in Henry County.

By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Engineering and design service contracts for four separate road projects were recently approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners.

All are being funded by the county’s latest special-purpose local option sales tax program. For the two intersection projects (Bridges Road at Willow Lane, Lester Mill Road at Bill Gardner Parkway), the work will include a traffic study to determine whether a roundabout or traffic signal is the best option at each location. The other two projects are Dutchtown Road and Burg Road.

More than $525,000 is being allocated for this phase of the four projects.

