Road project design deals approved by Henry board

All are being funded by the county’s latest special-purpose local option sales tax program. For the two intersection projects (Bridges Road at Willow Lane, Lester Mill Road at Bill Gardner Parkway), the work will include a traffic study to determine whether a roundabout or traffic signal is the best option at each location. The other two projects are Dutchtown Road and Burg Road.

More than $525,000 is being allocated for this phase of the four projects.