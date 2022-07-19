Road contract OK’d in Locust Grove

A contract for resurfacing of city roads was approved by the Locust Grove City Council at its July 5 regular meeting.
According to city staff documents, the agreement with C.W. Matthews is for work covered by the county’s transportation SPLOST approved by voters last year.
In unrelated city business, the council approved a new ordinance establishing certain regulations regarding fire prevention and life safety standards, and also approved a resolution transferring authority of certain fire prevention services from the state to the city.
A special event permit was approved for a July 23 event in the parking lot at City Hall to distribute free school supplies to local students.
Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.
