Road closures in Henry County for maintenance

Two road closures over the next several days affecting Henry County caused by maintenance have been announced by the Georgia Department of Transportation. According to a statement, Norfolk Southern Railroad notified the Georgia DOT that crews will be doing maintenance on the Hwy. 81 crossing in Hampton March 1-3, and the crossing will be fully closed while that work is underway.
A detour route will be identified and signage posted. In a separate announcement, the I-75 South Metro Managed Lanes will be closed March 1-4 each night for maintenance from 10:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., weather permitting.
Information: dot.ga.gov.