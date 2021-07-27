Road closures coming for McDonough festival

The McDonough Police Department reported July 26 on its official Facebook page that the Georgia Department of Transportation has approved the temporary closure of several lanes and roads leading to the courthouse on the square, and motorists are advised to expect heavy delays and take alternate routes if not attending the festival. Portions of Hampton Street, Keys Ferry Street, Macon Street, Sloan Street and John Frank Ward Blvd. will be closed. Atlanta Street will be open but a right turn will be required onto Jonesboro Street. Side streets will be open to detour traffic.