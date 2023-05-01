X

Rezonings delayed in McDonough

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
21 minutes ago

Two rezoning items on the McDonough City Council’s April 17 agenda were postponed until the next meeting. Mayor Sandra Vincent stated at the start of the meeting that the city received notification of a constitutional objection regarding a proposed rezoning on Hampton Street from single-family residential to residential townhome district.

The other item was a variance request for a proposed four-story hotel on Hwy. 81, which is in council member Kamali Varner’s district. Varner was not present at the meeting, so Vincent suggested both agenda items be postponed, and the council voted to do that.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

