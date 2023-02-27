X
Rezonings approved by Henry commissioners

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
38 minutes ago

Two rezoning requests for proposed residential subdivisions were approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Feb. 21 regular meeting.

One was a request for R-2 single-family residential zoning on just over 40 acres of land at 1500 Chambers Road, on the east side of the road between Jonesboro Road and Mt. Carmel Road.

The other was a request for R-3 single-family residential zoning on a 93-acre site north of Walker Drive and east of Strickland Road.

That petition was approved with conditions regarding landscaping regulations that will require county staff approval before final plat submittal.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

