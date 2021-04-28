ajc logo
Rezoning, variance approved in McDonough

A residential townhouse district zoning was approved.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The McDonough City Council voted at its April 1 regular meeting to approve a residential townhouse district zoning for a 6.5-acre tract at Hwy. 42 North and McDonough Pkwy. The property was previously zoned highway commercial. An administrative variance was approved for a residential lot at 184 Everett Square in the Stapleton Park development, allowing a three-foot reduction in the 30-foot rear yard setback requirement.

City staff recommended approval as the request was within the permitted 10-percent reduction range. The council also approved a memorandum of understanding between the city’s police department and other local law enforcement agencies so they can work together in the event of a local emergency.

Information: mcdonoughga.org.

