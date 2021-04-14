ajc logo
X

Rezoning requested for 183-acre Henry County site

A total of 216 residential lots are proposed.
A total of 216 residential lots are proposed.

Henry County | 17 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its March 25 regular meeting to approve a conditional use and recommend rezoning of a 183-acre piece of property south of the intersection of Campground Road and Bryans Drive. The site was rezoned for single-family residential use with sewer, and the conditional use is for a conservation subdivision, which allows for considerably smaller lot sizes with at least 40 percent of the overall tract preserved as protected greenspace.

The applicant has proposed 216 lots on the site. There was some citizen input in opposition at the meeting. Both items passed with conditions.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top