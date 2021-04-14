Rezoning requested for 183-acre Henry County site

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its March 25 regular meeting to approve a conditional use and recommend rezoning of a 183-acre piece of property south of the intersection of Campground Road and Bryans Drive. The site was rezoned for single-family residential use with sewer, and the conditional use is for a conservation subdivision, which allows for considerably smaller lot sizes with at least 40 percent of the overall tract preserved as protected greenspace.
The applicant has proposed 216 lots on the site. There was some citizen input in opposition at the meeting. Both items passed with conditions.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.