Rezoning request OK’d by Henry County zoning board

A rezoning request for a 28-acre site on the west side of Jodeco Road, between Cook Lane and Lewis Drive, has been recommended for approval by the Henry County Zoning Board. The vote, with a number of conditions, came at the ZAB’s Jan. 28 regular meeting.
The change from RA (residential-agricultural) to RS (residential suburban) would allow a mix of single-family homes and townhomes. County staff, which also recommended approval with conditions, stated at the meeting that the request was consistent with the county’s future land use map. The rezoning will now go before the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.