Rezoning request gets Henry ZAB nod

The Henry County Administration Building, site of Zoning Advisory Board meetings.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
44 minutes ago

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its July 14 regular meeting to recommend approval of a residential rezoning request for a 21.66-acre site at 5465 Flakes Mill Road, adjacent to Cook Road and near the DeKalb County line.

The request was for R-4 but the board recommended R-3 with conditions, following the recommendation of staff.

A related request to amend the Future Land Use Map regarding this property was withdrawn by the applicant.

In an unrelated agenda item, a variance request for a setback reduction at 504 Bethelview Drive was approved with staff-recommended conditions.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
