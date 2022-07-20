Rezoning request gets Henry ZAB nod

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its July 14 regular meeting to recommend approval of a residential rezoning request for a 21.66-acre site at 5465 Flakes Mill Road, adjacent to Cook Road and near the DeKalb County line.
The request was for R-4 but the board recommended R-3 with conditions, following the recommendation of staff.
A related request to amend the Future Land Use Map regarding this property was withdrawn by the applicant.
In an unrelated agenda item, a variance request for a setback reduction at 504 Bethelview Drive was approved with staff-recommended conditions.
