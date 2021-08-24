Rezoning OK’d for McDonough car lot

The McDonough City Council voted at its Aug. 16 regular meeting to approve a rezoning request for four-tenths of an acre of property at 177 Old Griffin Road. The land is being rezoned from single-family residential to central commercial, according to staff documents. The request was to allow expansion of on-site inventory for the existing used car sales operation on the site, which also borders railroad tracks and is bisected by Racetrack Road. Among the conditions related to the new zoning are requirements that the applicant install professional fencing within 30 days and also address the needs of a neighbor’s driveway within a reasonable amount of time. Information: mcdonoughga.org.