Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Rezoning approved in Henry

A residential lot split was approved.

caption arrowCaption
A residential lot split was approved.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its March 1 regular meeting to approve a rezoning request regarding a 3.2-acre tract at 1376 Old Conyers Road, only a few hundred southwest of its intersection with Flat Rock Road.

The rezoning from residential-agricultural and neighborhood commercial to single-family residential is intended to allow a residential lot split so that single-family houses can be constructed on each of the resulting four separate lots.

The motion to approve included the requirement that each house be a minimum of 1,600 square feet. The vote was unanimous.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Henry coroner’s office gets boost
2h ago
Stockbridge council approves expenditures
2h ago
Minimum wage raised for McDonough workers
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top