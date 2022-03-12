Rezoning approved in Henry

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its March 1 regular meeting to approve a rezoning request regarding a 3.2-acre tract at 1376 Old Conyers Road, only a few hundred southwest of its intersection with Flat Rock Road.
The rezoning from residential-agricultural and neighborhood commercial to single-family residential is intended to allow a residential lot split so that single-family houses can be constructed on each of the resulting four separate lots.
The motion to approve included the requirement that each house be a minimum of 1,600 square feet. The vote was unanimous.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.
