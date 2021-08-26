Rezoning approved in Hampton

About 21 acres on Bear Creek Boulevard was rezoned from commercial and residential to mixed use by the Hampton City Council by unanimous vote at its Aug. 17 meeting. According to officials, the request was to allow a development that includes both commercial parcels and townhomes. The adjacent properties currently vary in zoning to include general commercial, heavy commercial, single-family residential and light industrial. The council instructed the applicant to perform a market analysis to determine the viability for townhomes to be age-restricted. In an unrelated agenda item, the council approved the first reading of an ordinance addressing medical office, hospital, dentist, or clinic uses allowed in commercial zoning districts. Information: hamptonga.gov.