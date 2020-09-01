Rezoning approval recommended by Henry zoning board

The Henry County Zoning Advisory Board voted at its Aug. 13 regular meeting to recommend approval of a request for rezoning from RA (residential-agricultural) and R-3 (single-family residence) to RS (residential suburban) for 70.24 acres located west of Hwy. 155 North and north of Town Square Drive, for a mixed single-family residential and townhome development.
A conditional use request was approved with conditions for 26.6 acres at 930-B Dailey Mill Road to allow a wrecker service to use an existing building to store towed vehicles indoors so that they will not be visible to the public. The board denied a request for a variance from development standards for 76.73 acres of property located at 761 Clark Drive. The request was for relief from the required physical roadway infrastructure improvements.