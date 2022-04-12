Resolutions to honor Henry officials

The Georgia Senate has been considering two resolutions honoring Henry County citizens.
Sen. Brian Strickland sponsored Senate Resolution 682, which would dedicate the future interchange at I-75 and Bethlehem Road in the names of county manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews and former Georgia House of Representatives member Andy Welch.
That interchange is slated for construction in the next few years.
Also in the works is a Senate Resolution 684, sponsored by state Sen. Emanuel Jones, which will name a portion of Hwy. 155 after Joeann Compton, a long-time tennis coach in the county’s Parks and Recreation Department who recently retired.
Both pieces of legislation were still being considered by the Transportation Committee as of April 5, according to the state legislature’s website.
About the Author