Resolutions approved by Locust Grove council

The Locust Grove City Council voted at its Dec. 4 regular meeting to approve architectural plans submitted for the proposed Delta Community Bank location at Marketplace Boulevard and Hwy. 42.

Other agenda items approved by the council include a new master service agreement for the purpose of collecting hotel/motel tax, a resolution for a memorandum of understanding between the city and Henry County to share meter reading stations, and a proposal to provide engineering services associated with preliminary assessment and development of recommendations for Wolf Creek stream restoration.

A resolution to adopt the annual update of the city’s capital improvement element was removed from the agenda and will be rescheduled for a later date.