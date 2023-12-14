Requests for Stockbridge property approved

The Stockbridge City Council recently cast three separate votes concerning a 25-acre piece of property on the south side of Valley Hill Road, west of East Atlanta Road and across the railroad tracks from Cochran Park.

A comprehensive plan amendment was considered that would assign a future land use designation of high-density residential, and that measure passed with a 3-2 vote. The property was rezoned to multi-family residential to allow a townhome development with just over 150 units, and that was approved by a 3-0-1 vote. A variance was requested to reduce front-yard setback requirements, and that passed 4-0.

Information: stockbridgega.org.