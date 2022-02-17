Hamburger icon
Renovation project OK’d for Henry school

Fairview Elementary School.

Credit: Henry County Schools

Fairview Elementary School.

Credit: Henry County Schools

Credit: Henry County Schools

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
25 minutes ago

A $2.593 million project to spruce up the exterior of Fairview Elementary School was given the green light by the Henry County Board of Education at its Feb. 14 regular meeting. It is being funded by the district’s E-SPLOST.

A new front canopy and walkway plaza will be built after existing ones are demolished, and the bus canopy will also be renovated, according to a staff report.

The installation of some enhanced signage for the adjacent Performing Arts Center will be part of this project.

Construction is expected to begin in June and end by December.

In other business, the board approved a $577,237 project to do necessary HVAC upgrades throughout the district.

Information: schoolwires.henry.k12.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
