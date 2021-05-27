Railroad agreement OK’d by Locust Grove City Council

An agreement with the Norfolk Southern railroad company regarding improvements at a local crossing was approved by the Locust Grove City Council at its May 17 workshop meeting. Work on the crossing at Colvin Drive, just east of Hwy. 42 on the northern end of the city, requires widening to accommodate improvements on each side along with new crossing equipment for development of the GBLG/Scannell logistics facilities, according to officials. This is in line with a previously approved development agreement that requires full reimbursement to the city for any expenditures related to the work.