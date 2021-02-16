Rabies alert issued in McDonough

Henry County Animal Care and Control received a call Feb. 7 reporting that an aggressive-acting raccoon had come into contact with a resident on Joyner Drive. The subsequent alert was issued as required by the Georgia Rabies Control Manual, according to officials. During this alert, residents living within this area are advised to make sure that each of their companion animals has a current rabies vaccination. If not, vaccinations should be made current as soon as possible. Residents should be vigilant of the behavior of not only their own pets, but of surrounding wildlife (e.g. foxes, skunks and raccoons) that are acting in an unusual manner.

Information: hcacc.org or 770-288-7387.