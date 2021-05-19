ajc logo
Qualifying on tap for Henry special election

The Henry County Elections and Registration headquarters in McDonough.
Henry County | 11 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

The official list of candidates on the ballot for the June 15 special election to fill the District 3 seat on the Henry County Board of Commissioners will be finalized in the next few days. The Henry County Board of Elections and Registration announced May 5 the dates and times for the qualifying period. Candidates may qualify May 10 or 11 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. or May 12 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Henry County Elections and Voter Registration headquarters, 40 Atlanta Street in McDonough. The qualifying fee for the race is $1,050. The special election will determine who fills the seat until the regular four-year term expires at the end of 2022. It was made necessary by the death of former commissioner Gary Barham in March. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

