Qualifying for Hampton elections approved

The election is scheduled for Nov. 2 with the mayor’s seat on the ballot along with three at-large council seats. The qualifying fee is $324 for mayoral candidates and $252 for council candidates, based on three percent of each position’s salary. Qualifying begins Aug. 16 at 8:30 a.m. and ends Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m. In an unrelated action, the council approved a new service delivery strategy agreement.

Information: hamptonga.gov.