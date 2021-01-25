X

Qualifying for Hampton elections approved

The Hampton Train Depot, where the City Council meets.
The Hampton Train Depot, where the City Council meets.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

While municipal elections in Hampton are 10 months away, details about qualifying have been finalized. A resolution publishing qualifying fees and setting qualifying dates was approved by the City Council at its Jan. 12 regular meeting.

The election is scheduled for Nov. 2 with the mayor’s seat on the ballot along with three at-large council seats. The qualifying fee is $324 for mayoral candidates and $252 for council candidates, based on three percent of each position’s salary. Qualifying begins Aug. 16 at 8:30 a.m. and ends Aug. 20 at 4:30 p.m. In an unrelated action, the council approved a new service delivery strategy agreement.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.