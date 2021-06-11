Projects, purchases approved in Stockbridge

Several public works expenditures were approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its May 25 work session. After city staff and consultants conducted an inspection and determined that certain culverts needed to be replaced on Hudson Bridge Road, a $129,225 contract was approved for that purpose. It will be paid from the stormwater fund balance. Also approved was an $87,903.90 contract for three vehicles to serve the stormwater, code enforcement and water departments. An allocation of $48,995 was approved for the purchase of a chassis and truck body for public works, and an annual $35,000 agreement for non-hazardous waste service was approved. The votes on all four of these actions were unanimous. A change order for the new public works facility amounting to $58,293.50 passed 4-0-1 with John Blount abstaining. Information: cityofstockbridge.com.