Private schools in Henry gearing up for in-person classes

Several of Henry County’s private schools will be offering in-person instruction for those students who want it. New Creation Christian Academy in McDonough, Strong Rock Christian School in Locust Grove, North Henry Academy in Stockbridge and Bible Baptist Christian School in Hampton are scheduled to start classes Aug. 3, according to recent statements from school officials.
Community Christian School in Stockbridge will begin Aug. 4 and Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy is set for Aug. 5. The first day of classes at Heritage Baptist Christian School in Locust Grove is Aug. 10, followed by Peoples Baptist Academy in McDonough one day later. Creekside Christian Academy, with two campuses in Hampton and McDonough, has moved its first day of school to Aug. 13.