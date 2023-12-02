Principal named for new Henry school

Quavious Wright has been named the principal of Henry County’s newest elementary school. The Board of Education voted Nov. 13 to approve his appointment to lead Birch Creek Elementary School, scheduled to open in the fall of 2024.

Wright, who most recently served as an assistant principal at Wesley Lakes Elementary in McDonough, will begin assembling Birch Creek Elementary’s leadership team and staff over the next several months. He is a native of Hampton and a product of Henry County schools.

Birch Creek Elementary, currently under construction on Willow Lane in McDonough, will be the district’s 53rd school and 29th elementary school. It is the district’s first new school prompting new attendance zones in more than a decade.