Police purchases, service contracts OK’d in Stockbridge

The Stockbridge City Council voted at its April 10 regular meeting to approve a contract for emergency services for building, permitting and inspection services not to exceed six months.
Similar agreements were approved for civil engineering services. The vote for each measure was unanimous.
In other business, the council approved an application for a state land and water conservation fund grant. Also approved was the $28,565 purchase of a Ford Ranger and the $38,580 purchase of a Ford Edge SUV for the police department.
Council consideration to fill a vacancy and appoint a member to the Downtown Development Authority was tabled.
Information: cityofstockbridge.com.
