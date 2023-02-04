X
Police grant application OK’d in Henry

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
49 minutes ago

A resolution was approved Jan. 17 by the Henry County Board of Commissioners regarding the county’s annual application for the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant will fund 40 percent of the salaries, training, travel, and regular operating expenses of the Henry County Police Department’s HEAT Unit with the remaining 60 percent local match requirement being allocated in the department’s fiscal year 2023-2024 budget.

The unit consists of one sergeant and three officers and has been a recipient of the GOHS grant for more than a decade, having received awards for demonstrated excellence in public education and awareness and enforcement of DUI and aggressive traffic laws.

Information:co.henry.ga.us.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
