Police expenditures approved in Stockbridge

A total of $711,244 was allocated for the purchase of body cameras as well as in-car video cameras and associated storage. Mobile and in-car police radios will cost $611,736. The city is acquiring 56 Tasers at a price of $176,198 and a number of remote-control spotlights for patrol vehicles for $37,589.

All of these expenditures are being funded by federal money through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a city staff report.