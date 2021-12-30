Hamburger icon
Police expenditures approved in Stockbridge

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
43 minutes ago

Several purchases for the new police department were approved by the Stockbridge City Council at its Dec. 21 meeting.

A total of $711,244 was allocated for the purchase of body cameras as well as in-car video cameras and associated storage. Mobile and in-car police radios will cost $611,736. The city is acquiring 56 Tasers at a price of $176,198 and a number of remote-control spotlights for patrol vehicles for $37,589.

All of these expenditures are being funded by federal money through the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a city staff report.

The council also approved an official vehicle usage policy for the police department.

Information: cityofstockbridge.com.

