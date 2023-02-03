Police equipment purchased in Henry

The board approved the $199,850 acquisition of 50 Panasonic Toughbooks and the same number of docking stations for new Henry County Police Department personnel and vehicles.

A K9 animal named Danger is being sold to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office for $6,000 after working with an HCPD handler on active patrol for three years. The animal was purchased with seized funds for a specific task that has been completed, officials said, and due to restructuring in the K9 unit it was determined that Danger would be best suited with another agency.