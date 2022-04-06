ajc logo
Police activity up in Locust Grove

The Locust Grove Police Department.

The Locust Grove Police Department.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
12 minutes ago

Police activity in Locust Grove has increased recently compared to the same time last year, according to a report issued at the March 21 regular meeting of the Locust Grove City Council.

The police status report showed 1,231 calls for service in February of this year and 838 such calls for the same time period in 2021.

The update also reflected more miles patrolled, more reports written, more citations written and more warnings written this year compared to last year.

The city collected $78,745 in fines in February as opposed to $37,041 a year ago.

Information: locustgrove-ga.gov.

Monroe Roark for the AJC
