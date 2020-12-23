Piedmont Henry regulating procedures amid crowding

Some patients at the only hospital in Henry County are seeing their plans being changed due to the latest developments related to the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement released Dec. 15, officials at Piedmont Henry Hospital confirmed that surgical cases requiring the patient to stay in the hospital longer than 23 hours are being reviewed, and those procedures which are deemed elective are being postponed.
This policy has been adopted “due to a high patient census and a surge in COVID-19 patients,” according to the statement. “Hospital leadership is monitoring capacity status continually.”