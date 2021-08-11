ajc logo
Piedmont Henry Hospital alters visitor policy

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
28 minutes ago

Piedmont Henry Hospital officials announced Aug. 1 that, effective the next day, non-COVID patients would be allowed one “care partner” per day, and that person would be allowed to stay overnight with the patient to assist with care. This includes patients in the hospital and off-campus outpatient centers.

Visiting hours remain 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. All care partners must pass the daily health screening at the entrance, and care partners under the age of 18 are not allowed. Everyone who enters the hospital must continue to wear a mask at all times. Care partners are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and remain in the patient’s room, unless visiting the cafeteria, the Subway restaurant at the hospital, or the chapel.

