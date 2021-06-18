ajc logo
Pet safety campaign underway in Henry County

Henry County animal control officials are on the lookout for pets left in hot cars.

Henry County | 28 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Henry County Animal Care and Control is gearing up once again for “Operation Cool Down,” its ninth annual summer campaign targeting pets left in dangerously hot cars as the temperature rises in the coming months. Officials are reminding local residents that any animal found unattended in a vehicle and in distress can be removed legally by animal control officers using whatever means necessary, as permitted by county ordinance.

Violators of that ordinance may face fines of up to $1,000 or 60 days in jail. The department has reported receiving several complaints already this year, with four citations issued so far. Information: hcacc.org.

