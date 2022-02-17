Personnel moves made in McDonough

Some personnel shuffling at the department head level and the creation of a new department were among the moves made recently by the McDonough City Council.
The creation of the Department of Facilities and Asset Management was approved by a 6-0 vote, as was the appointment of fire chief Steve Morgan to be the director of that department.
A budget amendment for the department was also authorized.
Mayor Sandra Vincent explained that Morgan was making the lateral move which would result in the promotion of deputy fire chief Dave Williams to fire chief.
In a separate action, the council approved new city clerk Christy Taylor’s salary at $84,776 annually to be paid retroactively to the date of her appointment.
