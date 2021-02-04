Park improvements in Henry County approved

A major park improvement project was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its Jan. 20 regular meeting. A bid for approximately $2.6 million was awarded to J.R. Bowman Construction Co. for design and build services on two multi-purpose athletic fields as well as a concession and restroom building on property at Fairview and Panola roads, adjacent to a replacement fire station and a new police precinct. The commissioners approved a $2 million budget amendment from the West Village Parkway SPLOST account for the construction, equipment and lighting of the project.