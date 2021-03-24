X

Park expenditures approved by Henry County commissioners

Nash Farm Park.
Henry County | 42 minutes ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

New playground facilities are coming to two Henry County parks. The Board of Commissioners voted at its March 9 meeting to approve the $236,199 purchase of playground equipment for Nash Farm Park using SPLOST funds.

Sandy Ridge Park is getting a new playground as well, with the purchase and installation approved at a cost of $101,974. That money will come from impact fees, according to officials. As for recreation options exclusively for the county’s older population, the commissioners awarded a design/build contract for a fitness room addition at the Heritage Senior Center to McDonough firm JR Bowman Construction in the amount of $798,247 to be paid from the SPLOST senior center account.

Information: henrycounty-ga.com.

