ajc logo
X

Park, airport expenditures in Henry approved

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Nov. 1 regular meeting to approve two measures involving projects funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.

The board approved the $198,211 purchase of new sports lighting for Mickie D. Cochran Park in Stockbridge to replace lighting on an existing football field in the park. The new lighting is a part of a park renovation for which a design/build contract was approved in June.

Also approved by the commissioners was the $78,486 purchase of a Bobcat for use at Atlanta Speedway Airport.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

About the Author

Monroe Roark for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

From boos to a blowout: How Brian Kemp beat Stacey Abrams again4h ago

Credit: Emily Merwin DiRico

Interactive results maps: How Georgia voted in the 2022 midterms
14h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Split-ticket voters push Warnock and Walker to possible runoff
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Counting continues as nation waits for outcome of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Counting continues as nation waits for outcome of Georgia’s U.S. Senate race
3h ago

Credit: DUSTIN CHAMBERS

Republicans sweep down-ballot statewide races again
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Henry County government

Henry officials install blood pressure kiosks for public use
21h ago
Zoning moratorium in McDonough extended
Agreement reached on Henry crossing guards
Featured

Credit: Emily Merwin DiRico

Interactive results maps: How Georgia voted in the 2022 midterms
14h ago
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
Results: Some Georgia winners might not be known on election night if races are close
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top