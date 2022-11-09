Park, airport expenditures in Henry approved

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its Nov. 1 regular meeting to approve two measures involving projects funded by the county’s special-purpose local option sales tax.
The board approved the $198,211 purchase of new sports lighting for Mickie D. Cochran Park in Stockbridge to replace lighting on an existing football field in the park. The new lighting is a part of a park renovation for which a design/build contract was approved in June.
Also approved by the commissioners was the $78,486 purchase of a Bobcat for use at Atlanta Speedway Airport.
