Ordinances approved in Hampton

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
1 hour ago

Four ordinances received final approval Nov. 15 by the Hampton City Council.

An amendment to the city’s code regarding traffic and speed limits was approved, as was a budget amendment to close the books on the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, moving money from general administration to cover unexpected costs in the municipal court and IT accounts.

A request to reduce the minimum heated floor area for a two-bedroom residential unit at the southeast corner of Hwy. 20 and East King Road, zoned multifamily residential, was approved.

Also approved was a variance to reduce front yard setback as well as stream buffer and impervious buffer to allow for new home construction at 1385 Pebble Ridge Drive, which is zoned single-family residential. That request failed a first reading in October.

Information: hamptonga.gov.

