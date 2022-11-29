Ordinances approved in Hampton

Four ordinances received final approval Nov. 15 by the Hampton City Council.
An amendment to the city’s code regarding traffic and speed limits was approved, as was a budget amendment to close the books on the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, moving money from general administration to cover unexpected costs in the municipal court and IT accounts.
A request to reduce the minimum heated floor area for a two-bedroom residential unit at the southeast corner of Hwy. 20 and East King Road, zoned multifamily residential, was approved.
Also approved was a variance to reduce front yard setback as well as stream buffer and impervious buffer to allow for new home construction at 1385 Pebble Ridge Drive, which is zoned single-family residential. That request failed a first reading in October.
Information: hamptonga.gov.
