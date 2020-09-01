Ordinance, fee schedule updated in Hampton

The Hampton City Council voted at its Aug. 11 regular meeting to adopt the second reading of an ordinance amending its fire protection code with regard to the regulation of fireworks, so that the city is compliant with state law. Two unrelated actions authorized the city manager to negotiate contracts with DAF Concrete and C&C Lovejoy for any city sidewalk projects that might arise in the coming year, as well as Baldwin Paving Company Inc. for paying and milling projects.