Noble named permanent McDonough police chief

The McDonough City Council voted to appoint acting police chief Ken Noble as the city’s permanent police chief effective July 20. The action came at the council’s regular monthly meeting on that date. Noble assumed his previous role in the police department in mid-June after former police chief Preston Dorsey was appointed city administrator in late April.
At the same meeting, the council approved a contract between Dorsey and the city for his new job, effective May 1.
Both council actions were by unanimous vote. Both men have worked for the city for more than 20 years.