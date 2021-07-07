No more mask mandate in Henry County buildings

Henry County government officials announced June 30 that the mask mandate in county facilities has ended for those who are fully vaccinated. County manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews made the announcement while calling for social distancing and continued temperature checks to remain in place. Those who have a fever or are experiencing suspected symptoms of COVID-19 are not permitted to enter any county facility, according to officials.
Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero said July 1 that the judicial emergency has ended and the court will follow the same guidelines as the county regarding face coverings and social distancing. Information: henrycounty-ga.com.