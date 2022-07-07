BreakingNews
New program in Henry for 911 callers

Henry County's E-911 center.

Henry County
By Monroe Roark for the AJC
21 minutes ago

The Henry County Nurse Navigation Program is underway. It was created to provide customized care options to meet the specific medical needs of 911 callers and reduce the need to go to the emergency room, according to officials.

If a caller’s medical complaint is determined to be non-life-threatening, the dispatcher may route that call to a licensed nurse for assessment. The nurse will assess the caller’s symptoms and identify care needs, which could include a virtual visit with a doctor or a referral to an alternate destination to assist in decreasing ER saturation.

The nurse will also have access to available healthcare providers in the community and will have the ability to book an appointment.

Information: co.henry.ga.us.

