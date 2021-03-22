New police vehicles coming to Henry County

A resolution authorizing the $2,566,895 purchase of 50 Ford Explorer pursuit vehicles for the Henry County Police Department was approved by the Henry County Board of Commissioners at its March 9 meeting. The purchase from Wade Ford through a state contract is being financed by the county’s capital projects fund.
The cost includes lighting, decals, cage, stands, consoles, in-car smart camera system, ticket-report printers and Panasonic 55 computers for each vehicle. In a separate action, the board approved a $241,435 expenditure for the purchase and installation of two-ray radios to be installed in each vehicle. That vendor is Loudoun Communications of Douglasville.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.