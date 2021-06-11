New Meals on Wheels vehicles acquired for helping Henry County seniors

Henry County government officials recently acquired new Meals on Wheels vans to better assist Senior Services staff and volunteers in delivering meals to senior citizens in the county. Each of the seven vans is equipped with an electric hot box that can hold up to 45 meals, keeping them at the proper temperature and ready to eat. Each van is also equipped with cold storage, Bluetooth capability and a backup camera.
According to officials, the team at Senior Services delivers an average of 270 meals per day, or about 5,000 per month. The $161,000 allocated for purchase of the vans came from the county’s capital funds account.
Information: henrycounty-ga.com.