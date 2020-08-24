X

New manufacturing facility coming to McDonough

A new manufacturing facility is coming to McDonough.

Henry County | 1 hour ago
By Monroe Roark for the AJC

Zinus Inc. is taking over the former Toys R Us warehouse facility in McDonough and will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility there, providing more than 800 jobs and an $108 million investment. Its subsidiary, Zinus USA, is “a rapidly growing e-commerce mattress and furniture company” according to a statement by Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

The company has expanded to 20 countries with plans to continue growing internationally in the coming years. Kemp’s office called this investment one of the largest in Georgia since the start of the new fiscal year. The new manufacturing facility is expected to open in the first half of 2021, and will also serve as a U.S. distribution center for the company.

