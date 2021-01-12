New manufacturing facility announced in McDonough

McDonough is the site of a new state-of-the-art frozen fruit facility scheduled to be opened this month by Dole Packaged Foods, according to the Henry County Development Authority. The 63,000-square-foot building will be the company’s third such facility, with the others being in California and Michigan.
It is fully automated and will have four manufacturing lines which can produce 60 million pounds of fruit annually when at capacity. The operations will package frozen fruit for Dole’s retail, food service and private label customers on the east coast. Production will begin later this month in a phased approach and should be fully operational by September, employing more than 100 people running three shifts.