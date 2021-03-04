New law firm tapped to represent Stockbridge

A new firm has been named to represent the city of Stockbridge in future legal matters. The City Council voted unanimously at its Feb. 23 workshop meeting to approve the appointment of Bell & Washington LLP, an Atlanta-based firm, several weeks after making the determination not to retain Michael Williams, the city’s attorney for the past several years. The council voted later in the same meeting to approve a three-month contract with Williiams for legal counsel regarding ongoing litigation with BBQ Masters, a Stockbridge business.