New Henry police precinct unveiled

Officials cut the ribbon Nov. 28 on the Henry County Police Department’s new north precinct offices on Hwy. 42 just north of Eagle’s Landing Parkway, the former location of the Georgia Sheriffs Association headquarters.

Previously the department leased the old Stockbridge City Hall on North Henry Boulevard until Stockbridge officials decided to start their own police department and needed the building back.

A satellite office for police has been operating in the Fairview public safety complex on the northern edge of the county, and Police Chief Mike Ireland clarified in a recent public statement that the Fairview location would remain open.